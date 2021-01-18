Helen May Moore Wetsel, 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away Jan. 16, 2021, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Mrs. Wetsel was born May 26, 1929, in Augusta County to the late Raymond F. Moore Sr. and Louise Linhoss Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mariann van Buren; brother, Raymond F. Moore Jr. and daughter-in-law, Dr. Susanna B. Wetsel.
On Sept. 5, 1947, she married Nelson Thomas Wetsel, who preceded her in death on July 9, 2004.
Helen attended New Hope High School and Rockingham School of Nursing. For many years she managed the Wetsel Seed Company retail store on West Market Street in Harrisonburg. She was a member of the Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class and was involved in the Brethren District Disaster Auction. She once said,” My greatest joy has been the birth and having our sons grow up in God’s World and with His help. I look forward to greeting all our families some day when God’s choosing. How much have I loved all our families, near and far--I should have done more for everyone.”
She is survived by sons, Thomas M. Wetsel and wife, Sandra, of Timberville, Jeffrey N. Wetsel and wife, Malinda, of Midlothian, and Donald E. Wetsel of Staunton; sister, Peggy Moore Marks of Waynesboro; six grandchildren, Denise Ablard, Lorne Wetsel, Tamela Wetsel, Peter Wetsel, Whitney Faler, and Melissa Irene Wetsel; six great-grandchildren, Earl Wetsel, Christopher Wetsel, Destiny Coon, Elena Ablard, Aidan Ablard, and Harrison Wetsel and nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, from 12 p.m.to 6 p.m. to view and sign the registry book.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Mercy House, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, Bridgewater College--Nelson and Helen Wetsel Trust Fund, or The Boys and Girls Club.
The family would like to thank VMRC, especially the staff at Oak Lee and Harman House, for the excellent care she received and the new friends she had made as a resident.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
