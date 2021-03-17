Helen N. Minnick
Helen Nesselrodt Minnick, 85, a resident of Linville, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville. Mrs. Minnick was born July 17, 1935, in Fort Seybert, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Homer and Tressie Mitchell Nesselrodt.
She retired after many years from Rockingham Memorial Hospital. She loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and eating weekly lunches with her sisters. She loved the Lord and her church family at West Side Baptist Church. She had also attended Greenmount Church of the Brethren in the past.
On May 17, 1985, she married Calvin “Bill” Minnick, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Earl C. Litten and Keith Litten and companion, Kelley, all of Harrisonburg; stepson, Allen Minnick and wife, Shelia, of Rockbridge; sisters, Kathryn Beck of Broadway and Carolyn Rothwell of Harrisonburg; brothers, V.W. Nesselrodt of Mount Crawford, Jarrett Nesselrodt and wife, Linda, of Harrisonburg and Lowell Nesselrodt and wife, Sharon, of Broadway; sister-in-law, Sharon Nesselrodt of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Tawnia Litten, Jason Litten and wife, Kelly, Kyle Litten and wife, Brieanna, and Spencer Litten and fiancé, Dakota; honorary grandson, Terry Reel; three stepgrandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one stepgreat-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Minnick was preceded in death by a sister, Mae Dove; brothers, David Nesselrodt and Steve Nesselrodt; stepson, Calvin Minnick Jr.; a stepgrandson, Chris Ritchie; and the father of her children.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held for family and close friends. A recording of the service will be available by 2 p.m. Thursday by visiting her obituary page on the funeral home’s website.
Memorial contributions may be made to West Side Baptist Church, Benevolence Group, 715 W. Wolfe St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
