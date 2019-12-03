Helen Pankey Miller departed this life Nov. 26, 2019. She was born Nov. 21, 1929, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of Homer N. Pankey and Georgia Deter Pankey. Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, John Lowell Miller; a special daughter, Sandy Miller; brother, Garnett Pankey; and a grandson, Coty Miller.
Her love of family and friends was felt by all. A lady so special-that each life she touched was never quite the same. Raised by her grandmother to be a caring person to people of all ages. Any good deed, no matter how small, was always her goal.
Helen was known as the Dollhouse Lady, having built 30 plus. She donated three of these charitable endeavors. Her creativity knew no bounds. Helen was dedicated to designing silk flower arrangements and sharing them with friends.
She lived a very full and active life. She had several sales jobs where she excelled, including managing Hickory Farms, Ralph White Photography and Leggett, where she retired in 1989. Helen was a member of FCE and Vision of Hope UMC. She attended Queens College in North Carolina, studying dietetics. Helen and Lowell eloped July 18, 1948, and kept it secret for a year. She soon had her first born, Daniel E. Miller and four more children to include the late Sandy Miller. Sons, David L. Miller, John (Tommy) Miller, and a daughter, Susan M. Geisen and husband, John. Also surviving are her brothers, Dr. Homer Pankey and wife, Pat, Beverly Pankey and wife, Diane; a sister, Harriet Kimes and husband, Tommy; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, 2 p.m., Dec. 6, 2019, at Vision of Hope UMC, service conducted by Pastor David Burch.
Memorial gifts in Helen and Sandy’s name may be made to Pleasant View Homes Inc., P.O. Box 426, Broadway, VA 22815.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.