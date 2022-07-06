Helen Patricia "Patsy" Richardson Creange peacefully passed away on June 30, 2022. She was 89 years old. Pat was born on May 15 1933, to Lloyd and Georgia Richardson of Figsboro, Va.
She attended Bridgewater College where she earned her degree in Education in 1955. After college, Pat married Norman Creange and moved to New Jersey where she taught typing and shorthand at Madison High School for 26 years. She raised her son, Todd Creange, in Basking Ridge, N.J. and continued to live there until 2009 when she moved to the Bridgewater Retirement community in Virginia. In 2022, she moved to Matthews, N.C. to be closer to her son.
Pat enjoyed 26 happy years with her partner, John Impellezeri. Together they enjoyed dancing, dining out and going on many cruises. She also enjoyed watching all sports, playing tennis and truly enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She was very competitive with games, always beating her family at Monopoly, Chinese Checkers and cards.
She is survived by her loving son, Todd Creange; his wife, Kathleen O'Donnell, and her grandsons, Connor Creange, Patrick Creange, and Ethan Creange. She is also survived by her loving cousins, James and Cordie Philpott, Nancy Rhea, and Francis and Bill Von Seldeneck and many close friends.
The family will have a private service in Martinsville, Va.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice & Palliative Care (Charlotte Region), 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226 or to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Online condolences can be made at: https://www.simplycremationscharlotte.com.
