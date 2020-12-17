Helen Pauline Jones
Helen Pauline Jones, 85, of Mount Jackson, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson. Pastor Rodney Lebron will officiate. Burial will follow in Conicville Cemetery. COVID restrictions apply for the service. The funeral home will be open to the public on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.