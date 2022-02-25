Helen Phillips Foltz, 93, of Timberville, Va., passed away Feb. 23, 2022, at Shenandoah Valley Health and Rehab. She was born May 7, 1928, in Shenandoah County to the late William See and Effie Hollar Phillips.
Helen was a homemaker. She was a member and organist at Solomon’s Lutheran Church in Forestville. She was a member of the Timberville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
On May 14, 1949, she married Denver Foltz, who preceded her in death May 4, 2000.
Helen is survived by one daughter, Sandra Cullers and husband, Wilbert, of Timberville; eight nieces and nephews; and her caregiver, Vickie Crider, of Timberville.
Three siblings, Marvin, Lawrence, and Grace preceded her in death.
Pastor Steve Wood will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Solomon’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.
There will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or Timberville Fire Dept., P.O. Box 101, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. grandlefuneralhome.com.
