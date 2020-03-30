Helen Reubush Magalis
Helen Reubush Magalis, 91, of McGaheysville, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. Mrs. Magalis was born Dec. 27, 1928, in Penn Laird, Va., and was the daughter of the late Charles Brown Reubush Sr. and Vada Henkel Reubush.
On Aug. 14, 1954, she married Eugene Lee Magalis, who preceded her in death on May 4, 1989. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles “C.B.” Reubush Jr., and a sister, Virginia Foltz.
Helen was a longtime member of Elkton Presbyterian Church. Following graduation from business college, she was employed in the office at J.C. Penny and later became secretary at Montevideo High School. From 1954 through 1979, Helen and Eugene ran Three Springs Dairy Farm at Eugene’s homeplace. From 1980 through 1989, she and her husband owned and operated Three Springs Greenhouses in McGaheysville. Helen and Eugene enjoyed traveling throughout the country.
She is survived by two daughters, Sarah Magalis and companion, Steve Gall, and Martha Brooks and husband, Rick, all of McGaheysville; a brother, Harry Reubush and wife, Libbie; a sister, Lucile Cook; grandchildren, Clarie Adomeit Raines and husband, Holden, of Christiansburg and Kara Adomeit of McGaheysville; and several nieces and nephews.
A service will be private at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with the Rev. Charles R. Davis officiating.
Friends may pay their last respects from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elkton Presbyterian Church, 104 Ashby Ave., Elkton, VA 22827 or Massanetta Springs Conference Center, 712 Massanetta Springs Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
