Helen Riddle Creasy
Helen Riddle Creasy, 92, of Broadway, Va., passed away July 28, 2020, sadly with the battle of dementia at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born Sept. 27, 1927, in Bridgewater to the late Ervin and Eva Jenkins Riddle.
Helen was employed as a waitress at Shenvalee many years before retiring. She was an active and devoted member of First United Methodist Church in Timberville and sang in the church choir for 72 years. She was also a member of the Celebration Singers of Dayton. She was a loving mother and sister, beautiful inside and out, always putting her family before herself. We were blessed.
On July 10, 1949, she married Aubrey Oliver Creasy, who preceded her in death Aug. 30, 1987.
Surviving are two daughters, Cheryl Tusing and husband, Greg, of Broadway and Ramona Hepner and husband, Richard “Buck” of Broadway; one grandson, Colton Hepner and wife, Megan, of Singers Glen; two great- grandchildren, Malia and Nash Hepner; one sister, Carol Fitzwater of Harrisonburg; a niece, Pamela Samuels of Shenandoah and a nephew, Donald Martin of Pennsylvania, who held a special love in Helen’s heart; along with all her nieces and nephews. A special thanks to her caregiver, Emma Switzer, of Lacey Spring.
Her siblings, Ervin Riddle Jr., Audrey Horne, Agnes Sullivan, Violet Vitavitch, and Beverly James preceded her in death.
There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Pastor Dan Purdom will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday at Linville Creek Cemetery in Broadway.
Memorial offerings may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
