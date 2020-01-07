Helen Roberta Belcher
Helen Roberta Belcher, 94, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Belaire at Stone Port.
She was born in Ontario, Canada, July 24, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Eva Ellington and was preceded in death by nine siblings.
Helen served in the Canadian Army for three years during WWII as an ambulance driver. In 1962 she moved to the United States, gaining her citizenship in October 1996. She attended the Open Door Church in Harrisonburg. Helen was a member of the Pilot Club of Harrisonburg and was voted as Pilot of the Year in 1985.
On Feb. 14, 1968, she married George M. “Tom” Belcher, who preceded her in death on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, after 51 years of marriage.
Surviving are son, Berry Murry of Wilsonville Ontario, Canada; two stepsons, George Edward Belcher and Barry E. Belcher; two stepdaughters, Lynn Southern and husband, Keith, and Christie Ann Belcher; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Michael Hevener and Mr. Boyd Glover officiating. Entombment will follow with military rites at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
