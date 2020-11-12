Helen Trumbo Shank, 95, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Harman House of Woodland Park Circle VMRC.
Mrs. Shank was born Aug. 21, 1925, in Broadway, Va., and was a daughter of the late Norvell Trumbo Sr. and Sarah Meyers Trumbo.
She received Christ as her savior and was baptized at Zion Mennonite Church, Broadway Va., on Dec. 12, 1937.
Helen graduated from Eastern Mennonite High School in 1942. In January 1945, she began employment at Mennonite Publishing House, Scottdale, Pa., until returning to Eastern Mennonite College to receive a bachelor’s degree in religious education (BRE) in 1953.
Upon returning to Scottdale, she was employed in the editorial department where she was assistant to the executive editor, secretary of the editorial division and editor of a children’s paper, “Story Friends.”
She was a member of a Sunday school workshop team which traveled to a number of mid-western and western Mennonite churches.
Helen was a charter member of Kingview Mennonite Church, Scottdale, Pa. She loved music and sang in a number of music groups including a ladies quartet which made a recording. Helen went to Puerto Rico to teach English for two years.
In 1966, after being employed by the Publishing House for 20 years, Helen returned to Virginia where she was again a member of Zion Mennonite Church. On June 22, 1968, she married Stuart Aaron Shank, who passed away Nov. 21, 2018.
She taught second grade for nine years in Timberville, Va., while Stuart farmed. At this time she also cared for the needs of her mother, Sarah Trumbo and Aunt Lydia Meyers as long as they lived.
Stuart and Helen sold the farm and built a home in Park View in 1983 where they lived until moving in VMRC in 2000.
Surviving are two sisters, Thelma Shank and husband, Rowland, of Harrisonburg and Jane Alderfer and husband, Joe; and sister-in-law, Doris Trumbo, all of Harrisonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shank was preceded in death by a brother, Norvell Trumbo Jr.
Pastor Sarah Piper will conduct a graveside service at Zion Mennonite Church at 1:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are recommended.
Helen was very thankful for all these opportunities and blessings and for the many wonderful, Christian people she met and worked with over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VMRC Compassion Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or to Virginia Mennonite Missions, 601 Parkwood Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.