Helen Virginia Dean, 94, of Harrisonburg, went to be with her Lord on Dec. 24, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Cherry Grove, Va., on Oct. 28, 1927, to the late David L. and Minnie Bell Hollar Crider. Helen is also preceded in death by her husband, George W. Dean Jr.; stepson, Ronnie Pence; sister, Vivian Simmons; and brother, Roy Hollar.
Helen always loved to help and pray for people, being a member of the Rock Church for 22 years. She was very faithful to God and if the doors of the church were open, she was there. Helen taught Sunday school at the Salvation Army, delivered food three times a week to senior citizens, and prayed every night at 7 p.m. with her prayer partners, Rosie Rinker and Jennine Dinges. She was known to be the sweetest lady and was one of a kind. Helen will be missed greatly by family and friends.
She is survived by two daughters, Catherine “Cathy” Kemp and Joanne Prieto; two stepsons, Eddie Pence and Richard Pence and wife, Juanita; sister, Wanda Stover; and seven grandchildren, Phillip Taylor, Tasha Jackson, Bobby Noriega, Taffy Leaf, John Pence and wife, Lisa, Joanna Blackcaller and Anna Butts.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Rock Church, Harrisonburg, Va., with Jeremy Poling officiating. Burial will follow at Linville Creek Church of Brethren Cemetery, Broadway, Va. The family will receive friend from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at the church.
Condolences may be shared by visiting kygers.com.
