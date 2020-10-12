Helen Virginia Grim Lambert, 91, a resident of Rockingham, died Oct. 9, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Lambert was born Sept. 16, 1929, in New Market, Va., a daughter of the late Charles William and Fannie Showns Grim Sr.
Helen was the oldest living member of St. James United Methodist Church. She retired from James Madison University after 25 years where she was a switchboard operator. She loved to travel and learned to play golf which she enjoyed.
On June 7, 1947, she married Varlie “Bob” Lambert, who preceded her in death on Nov. 16, 2018. Surviving are her daughter, Carolyn Ball and husband, Frank, of Rockingham, Va.; granddaughter, Jocelyn Dale and husband, Matt, of Richmond, Va.; great-granddaughters, Stephanie and Audrey Dale; sisters, Bettie Jackson, Shirley Moomaw and Doris Meza; and her brother, Charles Grim Jr. and wife, Sharon.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Varlie Lambert Jr.; sister, Geneva Jackson; and brothers, Herbert, William and John Grim.
Friends may view and sign the register book Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, from noon until 5 p.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Bridgewater with Pastor Carrie Talbott officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. James United Methodist Church, 1525 Cecil Wampler Road, Pleasant Valley, VA 22848.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.