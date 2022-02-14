Helen Virginia Hinegardner Runion, 100, of Timberville, died Feb. 13, 2022, at Choice Healthcare in Harrisonburg.
She was born Aug. 18, 1921, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Harry Robert and Lillie Messick Hinegardner.
Helen was a homemaker and member of the New Market Seventh-day Adventist Church. She loved crocheting, making quilts and comforts, cooking and baking, playing Solitaire, jigsaw puzzles, and watching and feeding the birds.
On Dec. 5, 1938, she married Lawrence M. Runion, who preceded her in death Oct. 16, 1986.
Surviving are two daughters, Pat Craw of Portland, Ore., and Bonnie Hart and special friend, Joe, of Las Vegas, Nev.; two sons, Steve Runion and wife, Pat, of Highland Springs, Va., and H. Tim Runion and wife, Katherine, of Broadway, 13 grandchildren, Charissa, Anita, Sheila, Mckenzie, Barry, Sherry Harrison (Douglas), Kevin Runion (Shavonne), Lindsey, Matthew, Mike, M. Helen, Joy, Debbie; 20 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great- grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were two sons and daughters-in-law, Alvin Runion and wife, Sharon, and Larry Runion and wife, Mary; two brothers, Charles and Harold Hinegardner; a son-in-law, Joel Craw; and a special friend, Ira Campbell.
A special thank you to her friend Charlotte from SVA for the visits and food.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a graveside service Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Timberville.
Friends may visit and sign a guestbook at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Masks are highly recommended at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815, Timberville Fire Dept., P.O. Box 101, Timberville, VA 22853 or a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefunerahome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.