Helena Grace Yoder Wells was born June 14, 1921, in Denbigh, Virginia, and died February 14, 2021, in Chester, Virginia. She was the ninth of ten children born to J. Harvey Yoder and Irene Hertzler Yoder.
Helena grew up in a house full of brothers and sisters, an outdoor girl who, from a young age, would rather help with the milking than set the table. In later years, her beautiful lawn and rose gardens took the place of the activities of the family dairy farm.
In 1939, Helena left home to study a year at Eastern Mennonite College in Harrisonburg, Virginia. At the death of her mother Irene in 1941, however, Helena remained on the farm to help maintain the home for her father until he remarried in 1951.
As a career, Helena managed the office and sales room of Yoder Frozen Foods on 35th Street in downtown Newport News. There she met Herbert Wells, whom she married in June, 1969.
Helena grew up in the Warwick River Mennonite Church. She and Herbert also spent many years in fellowship at Calvary Community Church in downtown Newport News.
Some years after Herbert passed away, Helena moved to the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where she spent her later years.
The last of her family, Helena will be remembered by many friends and by her 32 nieces and nephews who loved her dearly and especially by Lynn Brunk to whom she was a second mother. The family will celebrate her life at a private event at a later date.
