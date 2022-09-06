Henrietta Cynthia “Cindy Lou” Wolford, 48, of Shenandoah, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center after her courageous battle with cancer. Ms. Wolford was born Sept. 4, 1973, in Oak Hill, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Henry and Mary Belle Baughan Hill. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers, Alex Collins and Fred Hill.
Cindy Lou was a 1991 graduate of Sherman High School in Seth, W.Va. She enjoyed crafting in her spare time and had an enormous love for life. She was liked by all who knew her.
Cindy Lou is survived by her partner, Josh Baugher; stepfather, Donald Hill; three kids, Michael Layton, Robin Layton and Nick Wolford; a granddaughter, Athena Layton; sisters, Carol Hypes and husband, Mike, of Fayetteville, W.Va., Lisa Murphy of Oak Hill, W.Va., Angie Darby and husband, Joe, of Comfort, W.Va.; brothers, Dennis Potter of Ohio, Joseph Hill and wife, Linda Stein, of Smithville, Ohio, Michael Hill of Charleston, W.Va.; companion and friend, Jamie Monger; friends, Amy Williams and husband, Kevin; her dog, Smokey; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with James Keister officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.