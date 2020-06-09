Henrietta “Henri” Carol Bowman, 62, of Staunton, Va., passed away June 7, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 20, 1957, in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of the late John Charles and Mary Lindner Bowman.
Henri was self-employed. She was a member of Friends of the Middle River, and lived by “be silly, be honest, and always trust your cape.”
Surviving are two sisters, Rachel Markley of Rockingham and Stephanie Bowman of Tucson, Ariz.; two brothers-in-law, Jim Rhodes of Broadway and Paul Hamilton of Tucson, Ariz.; two nieces, Jenna Cohen and Callie Schaeffer; one nephew, Zane Johnson; three great-nephews; and one great-niece.
Her sister, Ellen Rhodes, preceded her in death.
Pastor Steve Proctor will conduct a graveside service 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Run Cemetery near Broadway. There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Dog Adoption at AugustaDogAdoptions.org or Friends of the Middle River, P.O. Box 131, Verona, VA 24482.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
