Henry Andrew “Andy” Boyers, 60, of Port Republic, passed away Jan. 5, 2022, at Augusta Health in Fishersville. Andy was born Feb. 2, 1961, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Leo Victor Boyers Sr. and Rose Ellen Cash Boyers.
He was a member of the Mount Pleasant Church of the Brethren and was a 1979 graduate of Montevideo High School. He worked at Tip Top Fruit Farm for a number of years and most recently was a sand blaster at Hartman Memorials. For ones that have childhood memories of trips to Tip Top Fruit Farm, more than likely those were made joyful because of Andy Boyers. During his last year he was blessed to have a very special relationship with his caregiver, Brittany.
Andy is survived by his brothers, Vic Boyers and wife, Shelley, of Bridgewater, Chuc Boyers and wife, Mary, of Grottoes and Michael Boyers of Port Republic; sisters, Barbara Propst of Weyers Cave and Janie Boyers of Port Republic. Andy especially loved children and is survived by many nieces and nephews, Kate and husband, David, Brian and wife, Elizabeth, Pat, Sarah, Danielle and husband, Marcus, Josh and wife, Trinity, Gabrielle, Grayson; and great-nephews and nieces, William, Hadrien, Levani, Tristen.
A celebration of Life service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Mount Pleasant Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg with The Rev. Dan King officiating. Burial was private in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
