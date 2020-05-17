Henry Brenneman, age 71, of Harrisonburg, died May 16, 2020, of complications from COVID-19, at Sentara RMH, Harrisonburg, Va.
Born March 25, 1949, in Augusta County, he was a son of Benjamin F. and Salome Bechtel Brenneman. In addition to his parents, Henry was predeceased by two sisters, Naomi Brenneman and Esther Brenneman Grove; and two brothers, Charles and Francis.
Survivors include a sister, Louise Brenneman Tardy of Lexington; and three brothers, David of Staunton, James of Stuarts Draft, and Benjamin of Lynchburg, Va.
Henry was a resident of Pleasant View since 1973, and was presently living in the Showalter House on Erickson Avenue in Harrisonburg. He was active in community activities directed by Pleasant View. Henry attended Weavers Mennonite Church.
Burial will be private in Lindale Mennonite Church Cemetery in Linville, Va. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Gifts in memory of Henry may be made to Pleasant View Inc., P.O. Box 426, Broadway, VA 22815.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.