Henry “Clay” Clark III, 66, passed away on November 21, 2019. Clay was born on May 21, 1953 in Harrisonburg, Va., to Henry C. Clark and Mary Ann Bradshaw Clark.
He was a graduate of Harrisonburg High School (1971) and earned his bachelor’s degree in economics (1975) and law degree (1978) from Washington and Lee University.
After graduating from W&L, he practiced general law in Harrisonburg for underserved populations for a number of years before starting a seafood business in Cape Hatteras, NC. He returned to Harrisonburg after two years where he worked with a group of community members to establish the Mercy House in 1988. On October 22, 1988 he was married to Margaret Calleran. In 1990, he transitioned to the restaurant business with the opening of Hank’s BBQ. Hank’s expanded to the Dayton Market, catering, and eventually opened a location in McGayhesville along with Thunderbird Diner.
As a longtime resident of Harrisonburg, it was important to Clay to build up the downtown area. His vision was to provide a community space where people could come together and enjoy food, music and art. In 2007, he opened Clementine Café and Ruby’s Lounge which went on to win numerous local awards.
He purchased the Wine Brother’s building in 2014 to expand this vision. His design of the space aimed to provide a place where people of all ages could gather and enjoy each other’s company. He installed an antique duckpin bowling alley, antique pool tables, and numerous other arcade games for Ruby’s arcade all while preserving the historic building. The renovation also included Agora market and loft apartments. Of all his accomplishments, Clay was most proud of his contribution to the community and the opportunity to mentor and provide employment to young people.
He was a true renaissance man known for his quick wit and wry sense of humor. His interests include design, music, art, playing and collecting guitars. He was passionate about eating and cooking all types of cuisine with family and friends. Another interest and longtime project of Clay’s was rebuilding a 1964 Jaguar E-Type. He loved living in the country outside of Harrisonburg with his family, dogs, chickens and pigs.
Clay is survived by his wife, Margaret Calleran Clark, and four children, Meghan, Martin, Patrick, and Molly Clark. His surviving family also includes brother, Jeffrey Clark, and his wife, Esther Clark, of Santa Fe, New Mexico as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry C. Clark and Mary Ann Bradshaw Clark, and sister Susan Watt Clark.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to the SPCA or the American Red Cross (monetarily or by donating blood).
The family will welcome friends at Ruby’s Arcade on Monday, Nov. 25 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. A private interment will be held at a later date.
