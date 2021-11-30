Henry David Hively, 94, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Virginia at the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
David was born March 13, 1927, near Marlinton, W.Va. He was the son of the late Louella (Rexrode) and Loy Ray Hively.
He was a member of the Bridgewater Presbyterian Church until 1988, and was a member of the Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church until his death. He was a Lead Lineman for Virginia Power and a member and officer in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for 40 years. He was a member of the Isaac Walton League and was an enthusiastic hunter and woodsman. He built the family home in 1954 and enjoyed farming, carpentry and especially building and refinishing antique furniture. David was an avid reader and enjoyed sharing his love of history with his family and friends.
He was united in marriage at the Bridgewater Presbyterian Church on Dec. 14, 1948, to Ola Lee (Hannah) from Elk Mountain in West Virginia. They spent over 72 years together living near Bridgewater and raising their family.
David is survived by two sons, Steve E. Hively (Debbie) of Staunton and Christopher D. Hively (Jennie) of Culpeper; a daughter, Miriam H. Cobb (John) of Columbia, S.C.; five grandchildren, Kent Hively, Katie Hively Lane, Chris Cobb, Christina Cobb Pierstorff, and Jessica Ballenger and 14 great-grandchildren, Willa Hively, Thomas Ballenger, John Ballenger, Carter Burnette, Evan Burnette, Zerick Pierstorff, Jack Pierstorff, Hannah Cobb, Mason Cobb, Becca Lane, Emma Lane, Uma Hively, Ella Brown and Silas Brown.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Grace Shaffer, Nell Milne and Mable Byrd; and three brothers, Kennie, Ray and Charlie; and his youngest grandson and namesake, David H. Hively.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Mossy Creek Presbyterian church with The Rev. James Smith officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Joy House at the Bridgewater Retirement Community for the wonderful care that Mr. Hively received during his four-year stay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church, 372 Kyles Mill Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
