Henry Edwards “Eddie” Skinner, 71, of McGaheysville, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Eddie was born, Oct.31, 1948, in Fredericksburg, Va., Mary Washington Hospital and was the son of the late, Lloyd John and Agnes Skinner.
On June 9, 1979, Eddie married Jacklyn Hensley Skinner, who survives, they were married for 40 years. In addition to his wife, Eddie is survived by his grandchildren, Tyler Skinner and Sara Skinner and boyfriend, Briston Keeler; brothers, Johnnie Skinner and Donald Skinner and wife, Alice; a sister-in-law, Rosetta Shifflett; his foster children, and his best friend, George Cole.
He was preceded in death by his children, Roseanne Skinner, Dansby Skinner and Timothy Skinner; his sister, Gloria Jean McMillan and husband, Worth, and their son, Mac, as well as a sister-in-law, Dawn Skinner.
Eddie graduated from Stafford High School in 1967 and received a Drafting and Design Degree from Woodrow Wilson Technical Institute. At the age of 12, he started working for the Free Lance Star delivering papers and bought his own clothes and shoes, later passing his route on to his little brother. He went on to work at Earl’s Supermarket as a bag boy, later becoming the display man and designing the isle displays and end caps. Free Man’s Beverage in Fredericksburg hired him for a beer route before he moved to the Shenandoah Valley.
Eddie moved to the Valley and met Jacklyn, during this time, he helped his father-in-law at Hensley’s Tile, while finishing school and he later went on to work for Kawneer as a draftsman. He decided to go to Dunham Bush as a mechanical engineer, where he designed the actual air conditioner on top of the building. He decided to take a turn in life and went to work for APG – America, Inc. designing major landmarks, conference centers, school, prisons and hospitals around the country.
He and his family each took routes delivering papers for The Daily News-Record, starting first thing in the morning and going on to their daily lives after, whether it had been working or school. Eddie was usually the first to finish his route, so he went to help the others finish so they could get started with their day. After his newspaper route for Harrisonburg, went to Lyndhurst, where he was a rural carrier substitute driver filling in other local Post Offices where needed with the United States Postal Service and later becoming full time at the Lyndhurst office. Eddie decided to start his own business, Skinner Drafting Design Services, where his sons were great help to him.
As a teenager, Eddie went on an archaeological dig and found 1 of only 12 known Mattaponi Silver Medallions given to an Indian Tribe Chief from the Queen of England as a peace offering. The Skinner family found and collected a large collection of over 10,000 Indian Artifacts of which are now on display at Port Royal Museum. Eddie and his mother went on many walks for hours looking for these special artifacts, likewise teaching is own children his hobbies.
Eddie was a devoted husband and loved his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed baseball, football, bowling, fishing of all kinds to include fresh water, salt water and fly fishing, hunting with bow, cross bow, black powder and rifles, and archaeological digs for mineral and additional Indian artifacts. He enjoyed collecting tools and knives, playing music on worship teams as a left-hand bass player and helping churches with special needs such as ministry, music and designing additions all at no charge. He loved jewelry, shoes and clothes and had attire for all occasions because he always wanted to look nice and made sure that everyone that he loved did as well. He also enjoyed designing and building many things for their home and large flower beds.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor J.O. Phillips and Pastor Robb Almy officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
A special acknowledgement with great appreciation and gratitude to aunts, uncles, and cousins of the Edwards, Skinner, Hensley, Phillips, special co-workers, friends, musicians and worshippers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Eddie by doing something kind for a neighbor or a friend in an anonymous God loving way.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
