Henry J. Funk Jr., 80, of Harrisonburg, passed away Aug. 9, 2023, at Sentara RMH. He was born May 23, 1943, in Needmore, W.Va. to the late Henry J. and Goldie Perkins Parker.
He worked most recently at Neff Lumber Mill. He enjoyed NASCAR, wrestling, farming, going to Fruit Markets, and BBQ Chicken.
Henry is survived by his daughter, Sue Moyers of Rockingham; son, Cody Funk of Broadway; grandchildren, Christiana Dean (James), Britney Moyers, Maelynn Funk; great-grandchildren, Destanie Marshall, Morgan James Dean, Jesse Moyers; brothers, Ray Funk of Broadway, John Funk of Baker, W.Va.; sisters, Wilma Gutshall of Mount Solon, Virginia Moyers of Timberville, Mae Morris of Waynesboro; lifelong partner, Shirley Mongold; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Funk.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. His body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, PO Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.