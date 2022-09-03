Henry T. McBride Jr.
Henry T. “Mac” McBride, Jr. of Harrisonburg, age 95 passed away August 25, 2022 at his home.
Mr. McBride was born November 10, 1926, in Concord, NC and the family relocated to Marshville, NC shortly thereafter where he spent his childhood.
Mr. McBride was the longtime champion marble shooter in his elementary school and often joked about how many marbles were lost beneath the floorboard in the classroom. Upon high school graduation, he proudly enlisted in the US Navy and served his country during WWII. Following his military service, Mr. McBride attended and graduated from the University of Georgia. After graduation, he moved to the valley to begin his career working for Rocco Hatchery leading to a long career in the poultry industry. Mr. McBride served as executive vice president and plant manager for MARVAL Poultry, which later became Rocco Turkeys in Dayton, VA. Additionally, Mr. McBride served as president of the Virginia Poultry Federation.
Upon his 1988 retirement, Mr. McBride spent his time between Harrisonburg and Highland County where he loved to ride horseback, cut firewood and simply enjoy the land and mountains.
The youngest child and only son of the late Euna Bailey and H.T. McBride, Sr. He was predeceased by three doting older sisters, Rebekah M. Martin (Joel), W. Ruth Stewart (F.A. “Boots”) and E. Lynn McBride all of whom he adored.
On August 6, 1960, Mr. McBride was united in marriage to Lola H. McBride who survives. Their 62-year marriage included three children, H.T. “Tal” McBride, III (Kelly) of Bristol, VA, Virginia M. Shover (Mark) of Richmond, and Sallie Lynn M. Strickler (Scott) of Harrisonburg. He was “Papa” to nine grandchildren, Jessica Strickler of Richmond, Rebekah Holcombe (Brandon) of Richmond, Samuel Strickler of Harrisonburg, Chip Shover of Richmond, Abby Strickler of Arlington, Bailey Shover of Richmond, and Hank McBride, Harrison McBride and Eva McBride all of Bristol. Additionally, he had one great grandson, Grayson Holcombe.
Mr. McBride was a member of Harrisonburg Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge 450.
Mr. McBride’s love of horses led to many friendships around the state as he joined and hosted trail rides. Some of his favorite times were spent riding his property and the many beautiful areas of Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, Attn: Donations, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or Generations Crossing, 3765 Taylor Spring Ln., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 16, 2022, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Burial will be private at East Lawn Cemetery.
Cards may be sent to Lola McBride, c/o Sallie Strickler, 1015 Smithland Road, Harrisonburg VA 22802. Online condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.