Henry Thomas Miller, 68, a resident of Rockingham, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Miller was born on Feb. 20, 1953, in Baltimore, Maryland, and was the eldest son to the late John H. and Patricia R. Miller. He lived in Baltimore until his family moved to Pleasant Valley, Virginia, in the early 1960’s. He was a 1971 graduate of Turner Ashby High School. He was a long haul truck driver for most of his life, traveling to 48 states and Mexico and Canada. He worked for North & South Lines for many years, first as a company driver and as an owner-operator until his retirement in 2015, reaching more than 40 years of safe driving. He was a life member of Hose Company No. 4 and a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Pleasant Valley.
On Dec. 7, 1980, he married the former Wyona Kim Strickler, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his siblings, Marlene Diehl of Richmond, Va., Walter L Miller and wife, Carole, of Harrisonburg, Patricia Black and husband, Robert, of Dayton, and Ruth Smith and husband, Ronnie, of Mount Solon; a half brother, John Miller of Baltimore Md., and several nieces and nephews.
Those wishing to may view and sign the register book on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Fellowship Community Cemetery, with Pastor David R. Miller officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hose Company No. 4 at 210 East Rock Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfhcom.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
