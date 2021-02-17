Hensel Showalter Brown
Hensel Showalter Brown of Charlotte Court House, Va., passed to meet his Lord on Feb. 13, 2021, at the age of 88. He was born and raised in McGaheysville, Va., on the Shenandoah River.
Hensel was a graduate of McGaheysville High School. After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, he attended Bridgewater College and James Madison University. Hensel went to work upon graduation at the Naval Ordinance Lab in White Oak, Md. He was the first employee to learn and teach Fort ran programming. Hensel worked in the Wind Tunnel Division of the lab designing missiles. He helped to design and put into action the Missile Polaris, and tiles, plus other important parts for re-entry of the space capsules. While working at NOL he attended the University of Maryland receiving further degrees in ballistic missiles designs.
Hensel retired from NOL and Dalgreen Naval Center in 1992. He was an ardent golfer, fisherman, and bowler; Bowling in Pro Duckpins when not traveling for the government. In his later years, he loved his home, traveling to visit the children, gardening, and last but not least playing Bingo.
Hensel was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and William Brown; two brothers, Merle and Fred Brown; and his youngest son, Kevin Lee Brown.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley L. Brown; a daughter, Karen Herauf (Tom) of Diamondhead, Miss.; two sons, David W. Brown (Denise) of Woodstock, Ga., and Alan L. Brown (Tenney) of Lexington, Va.; six grandchildren, Andrea Nelson (Mike), Christi Magyar (Alex), Katie DeFord (Claude), Dan, Eric, and Kevin Brown; he was also blessed with six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Charlotte County Rescue Squad for their marvelous service or a charity of your choice.
The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Va., is serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.