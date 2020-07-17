Hensil M. Good
Hensil Melvin Good, 84, of Stanley, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born Feb. 28, 1936, in Stanley and was a son of the late Melvin Good and Golda Painter Good.
Hensil owned and operated Hensil M. Good and Sons Paving for 64 years. He was a member of the Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren in Stanley.
On April 15, 1967, he married Geraldine Cubbage Good, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Raynard Good and wife, Penny, and Jeff Good and wife, Cindy, all of Stanley; a sister, Isabelle Turner of Stanley; four grandsons, Travis Good and wife, Jaimee, and Elliott Good, all of Stanley, Justin McCoy and wife, Samantha, of California, and Travis McCoy and friend, Jacob Mowery, of Luray; one granddaughter, Kristy Good and companion, Matt Cluver of Winchester; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Lee Good; a sister, Jennie Good; and a brother-in-law, Richard Turner.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at the Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren by Pastor Andy Seastrom. Burial will be in the Leake’s Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren or to the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department.
