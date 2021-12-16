Herald Gene Smith, Jr., 55, of Harrisonburg, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 13, 2021, at his home unexpectedly.
Mr. Smith was born June 12, 1966 in Maryland. He was the son of Herald Gene, Sr., and Mary Moyers (step-father, Johnny Moyers).
Herald has been in management for 7 years with Advanced Auto Parts, Banta Books for 9 years but for the past 2 years he had worked for Federated Auto Parts.
On November 15, 2003 he married Juanita Gail Smith, who survives.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by his sons, Zachary Smith, Brandon Smith, Michael Orebaugh and H.G. Smith; daughters, Dixie Carlton, Holly Uzdanzics and Amber Smith; sister, Tina Wine and 23 grandchildren. He is also survived by his second family, all of the members of the Shenandoah Bowling League.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.