Herbert Dean
Herbert Harold Dean, 91, of Harrisonburg, passed peacefully in his sleep on December 23, 2020 with his dear wife, Ruth, by his side.
Born in Harrisonburg on April 4, 1929, Herb was the youngest child of Ben and Ann Dean. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Avis, Leonard, Cecil, Ben, Dorothy and Mildred. Herb grew up in Harrisonburg and attended Main Street School. He entertained his children and grandchildren with stories about his childhood adventures, and memories of his friends and family. In 1948, Herb followed his older brothers in military service. He served in the Army Quartermaster Corp in Germany following WWII.
Herb was well known in the community for his 37 years of work in the meat department of Red Front Supermarket. He loved interacting with several generations of customers-turned-friends.
On January 15, 1966, Herb married Ruth Benner Dean, the love of his life. They anticipated celebrating their 55th anniversary next month. In addition to Ruth, he is survived by three children and their families. Janice (Dean) Liskey, her husband, Winston, and their daughter, Katie. Mike Dean, his wife Wendi, and sons, Corey, Aaron (and wife Devon), Hunter and Marshall. Steve Dean, his wife, Mary, and children, Andrew and Allison. Herb was committed to his family and demonstrated that throughout his life. He attended countless sports events, school programs, award ceremonies, and graduations. Every Wednesday evening, Herb could be found helping Ruth in the kitchen as they prepared “Wednesday Supper” for the 5-16 children and grandchildren who faithfully brought their appetites each week.
Herb was a man of great faith and an active member of Mt. Clinton Mennonite Church. He enjoyed serving as a greeter for many years on Sundays, and he always offered a welcoming smile and a warm handshake or hug.
Herb enjoyed church campouts, and family reunions, where his campfire and hot coffee invited friends and family to come and sit awhile. He also enjoyed exploring antique shops with Ruth, admiring her flowers, gardening, and watching a variety of birds on the bird feeder.
Herb will be remembered for his friendly smile, encouraging words, and his positive outlook on life. He was genuine and sincere; and made friends wherever he went. He had a gift for remembering tunes and had a line of a song ready to sing in every situation. He worked hard but refused to worry, and encouraged others to always do their best, but not to worry.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at McMullen Funeral Home on Sunday, December 27 from noon – 5pm. There will be a private graveside service officiated by Pastor Jim Hershberger.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
