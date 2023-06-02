Herbert G. Weaver Sr., 93, of Bradenton, Fla., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 19, 2023. Mr. Weaver was born March 26, 1930, in Goshen, Ind. and was the son of U. Grant and Edith Blough Weaver. He moved to Johnstown, Pa., where he spent most of his formative years before graduating from Lancaster Mennonite High School. He later graduated from Eastern Mennonite College and went on to receive a Master’s of Science Degree in Chemistry from the University of Delaware. He went on to become a Clinical Chemist for numerous hospitals on the East Coast before becoming a Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Valley Medical Laboratory in Harrisonburg, Va. in 1972.
After moving to Florida to be closer to his aging parents, he continued his career in Laboratory Science before becoming an Ordained Minister for a number of Church of the Brethren churches in Florida after receiving his Master of Divinity and Doctorate degrees from Andersonville Baptist Seminary. He also taught Chemistry and Laboratory Technology at Eastern Mennonite College, Rockingham Memorial Hospital, Reading Hospital in Pennsylvania, and Manatee Community College throughout his career.
His passions were studying the word of God, teaching Sunday School, preaching and directing choirs at various congregations which he continued until the past few years when his health began to decline. He was a member of Cortez Road Baptist Church and also a longtime member of the Rockingham Male Chorus and continued to be active until his final years. He attended and sang in many performances in multiple states as he was able, even after relocating to Florida.
He was married to Avinell Ketterman Weaver, who preceded him in death. He was later married to Rebecca Weaver, who also preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Blatzheim Weaver of Bradenton, Fla. Also surviving are seven children, Judi Weaver of Harrisonburg, Va., Herb (Anita) Weaver Jr. of Harrisonburg, Va., Joyce Earl (John) of Roanoke, Va., Jim Weaver (Ilsa) of Bridgewater, Va., Elizabeth Reed of Tidioute, Pa., Susan Giles (Thomas) of Bradenton, Fla., and Jo Ann Weaver of Bradenton, Fla. He is also survived by grandchildren, Tyler, Mikita (Steven), Anda (Andrew), Raven, Adam, Aaron (Jessica), Melissa, Jacob (Courtney), Olivia (Sir), Aaron, Thomas, and Jazlyn; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Esch.
A memorial service will be held at Cortez Road Baptist Church, Bradenton, Fla. on July 15 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice Foundation at 3550 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239.
Sound Choice Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.soundchoicecremation.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.