Herbert L. Swartz, 89, a resident of the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, died July 31, 2021. He died peacefully in his sleep and was reunited with his beloved Margaret.
He is remembered with love and respect by their four children along with six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
