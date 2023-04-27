Herbert Lee Smith Jr.
Herbert Lee Smith Jr., 61, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his home. He was born April 3, 1962, and was a son of Herbert Smith Sr. and Eula Smith.
Herbert was a truck driver for over 30 years of his life and very much enjoyed his work. Before going to work at Superior Concrete and Rockingham Redi Mix, he started out at Martins Native Lumber. He also enjoyed history and was considered an expert on anything related to the outdoors including firearms, knives, and fishing.
He had so many friends and family that he enjoyed spending time with, and loved to sit around and tell stories with everyone. He was also very thankful for having so many around that cared about him and the family.
Herbert is survived by son, Justin Smith and wife, Melissa, of Dayton; sister, Sharon Clinedinst of Dayton; and brother-in-law, Roger Click of Dayton. Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shelby Click, and brother-in-law, Marion Clinedinst.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Kathy Puffenbarger officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
