Herbert Samuel Neher Jr., 80, of Antioch, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 5, 1941, in Alexandria, a son of the late Herbert Samuel Neher Sr. and Lettie Estelle (Strickler) Neher.
Survivors include his companion, Ruby Davis of Antioch; three children, Ernest Scott Neher of Waynesboro, Tammy Neher of Fluvanna and Amy Neher of Lake Monticello; four grandchildren, Tyler Brown, Kayla Brown, Hunter Woodson and Malaney Neher; one great-grandchild, Aria Breeden; three sisters, Lettie Neher of New Market, Ilene Smith of Harrisonburg and Patricia Mead of Harrisonburg; and many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
A graveside service was held Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Monticello Memory Gardens.
Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home handled arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.