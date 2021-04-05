Herman Albert Shipp Jr., 99, of Hagerstown, Md., passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at his home. Born Sunday, Nov. 27, 1921, in Harrisonburg, Va., he was the son of the late Herman Albert Shipp Sr. and the late Effie Mae (Hinegardner) Shipp.
Herman was a retired dairy farmer and later worked as a salesman at Martin's Elevator. He was an avid gardener and a member of the Longmeadow Church of the Brethren.
He is survived by his children: daughter, Sharon K. Shipp and husband, Mark Beesley; son, Dennis E. Shipp; son, James A. Shipp; and daughter, Marianne M. Henesy and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Matthew Henesy and wife, Rebecca, Jonathan Henesy and Mary Claire Beesley; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Sadie Henesy.
In addition to his parents, Herman was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Lorraine Shipp; four sisters, Frances Tickett, Annabelle Smith, Elizabeth Mitchell and Leona O'Roark, all of Harrisonburg, Va.; and two brothers, Theodore Shipp and Ward Shipp, both of Harrisonburg, Va.
Services will be held Friday, April 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Longmeadow Church of the Brethren, 19642 Longmeadow Road, Hagerstown, Md., with Pastor Paul Leatherman officiating.
Family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. N., Hagerstown, MD 21742, on Thursday, April 8, 2021, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Cedar Lawn Memorial Park, Hagerstown, Md.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742 or to the Longmeadow Church of the Brethren, 19642 Longmeadow Road, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com.
