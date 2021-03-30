Herman Randolph “Buddy” Gooden Jr., 77, of McGaheysville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Buddy was born Feb. 12, 1944, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Herman “Randolph” Sr. and Ruby Louise Kite Gooden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Louise Gooden and three beloved dogs, Shaft, Nikita and Max.
Buddy graduated from Montevideo High School and served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He retired from Rockingham Petroleum and had recently worked part time at Joe Bowman Auto Plaza Harrisonburg. Buddy loved God and attended Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene. In his spare time, he played golf and enjoyed participating in the Senior Golf League at Lakeview Golf Course.
On March 6, 1970, he married Wanda Lee Leffel, who survives. Together they enjoyed 51 years of marriage. He leaves behind a brother, Doug Gooden and his wife, Crystal, of Elkton; a sister, Kay Gooden of Elkton; a niece, Erin Morris and her husband, Bobby; a nephew, Trent Gooden; a special great-niece, Sadie Morris; and his cats, Toby and Carlie. He also leaves behind many good friends and golf buddies. Buddy never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face.
A graveside service with family and friends will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jim Harrison and Pastor Joseph Stoner officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
The guest book will be available to sign at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene, 1871 Boyers Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 to support Buddy’s love for nature and animals.
