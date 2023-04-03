Hester May Mowery Williams, 93, of Dayton, Va., passed away March 31, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Williams was born Sept. 12, 1929, in Kline, W.Va. She was a daughter of the late Chester and Annie Lough Mowery. She was the last surviving member of her birth family.
She graduated from Franklin (WV) High School in 1948. She was previously a member of Briery Branch Extension Homemakers, United Methodist Women, Clover Hill Senior Citizens, Ottobine Elementary Book Buddies, and was the founding Organizational Leader of Clover Hill 4-H Club. She was a member of Clover Hill United Methodist Church.
On Dec. 20, 1952, she married Lawrence Williams, who preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 2008.
Mrs. Williams was also preceded in death by grandson, Sean Williams; sister, Macie Mowery VanSlyke and brothers and sisters-in-law, Warnie and Bonnie Mowery, Virgil and Jane Mowery, Newton and Emaline Mowery, Claude and JoAnn Mowery, and Connie and Willa Mowery.
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Melody Williams; son, Chester Williams; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Wes Jamison; granddaughter, Heather Williams; grandson, Chad Jamison; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Craig and Brooke Jamison; great-grandson, Lincoln Jamison; brother-in-law, Jerry VanSlyke; sister-in-law, Sue Mowery; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pastors Rob Hoskins and Gene Williams will conduct the funeral service Friday, April 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Clover Hill United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Clover Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 6, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
