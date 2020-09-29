Hilda Catherine Riggleman Arnaud
Hilda Catherine Riggleman Arnaud, 92, a resident of Harrisonburg, died Sept. 25, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center.
A daughter of the late George Edward and Annie Elizabeth Dellinger Riggleman, she was born Feb. 28, 1928, in Shenandoah County, Va.
On Feb. 17, 1945, she married John Edward Welch, who preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 1991. She later married Joseph “Joe” Thomas Arnaud, who died Jan. 19, 2017.
Hilda spent the majority of her life in Woodstock, Va., working as a seamstress for the Aileen Company. She and her second husband traveled for five years passing through each state in the Union. She lived a short time in Florida before returning to Harrisonburg in 2016.
Hilda was a member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church. She also attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Jerome, Va., and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Woodstock, Va. She was an avid reader, loved her flowers and gardening, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and raised pigs for a short time.
Her only survivors are numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Several brothers and sisters preceded her in death.
A public viewing will be from noon until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Lauren Eanes officiating.
A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Saturday in St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Woodstock, Va.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
