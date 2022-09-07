Hilda Harlow
Hilda Harlow was the youngest of nine children born to Owen Blaine Obaugh and Etha Williams Obaugh in Dayton, Va. She had fond memories of her childhood and teenage years there. She graduated from Dayton High School.
In 1949, Hilda married Joseph Harlow and they lived in Rawley Springs for over four decades. They had a daughter, Deborah, and son, Timothy. Hilda provided childcare in her home for neighborhood children, many of whom have remained in touch with her over the years.
Hilda also showed her love for children by teaching Sunday school at Rawley Springs Mennonite Church, which she joined as a young woman and was a faithful member thereafter.
She enjoyed writing cards and letters to her many friends and kinfolk, and seldom forgot a birthday. Hilda loved dogs, and never missed a chance to promote kindness to animals.
After retiring from childcare, Hilda worked at Christian Light Publications in Harrisonburg as a proofreader, where she enjoyed her work and her colleagues.
After Joe passed away, she moved into Heritage Haven Retirement Community in Harrisonburg and made new friends among her neighbors there. For a time, two of her beloved sisters, Olive and Jean, also had apartments there which made for more good times. Her cozy apartment at Heritage Haven suited her just fine!
In addition to her parents and dear husband, Joe, Hilda was also predeceased by brothers, Liston, Wallace and David Obaugh; sisters, Wilma Shipe, Beulah Wine, Olive Jones, Jean Ringgold, and Maxine Fiske; grandson, Blaine Harlow Baker; daughter-in-law, Coleen Beachy Harlow; and son-in-law, Frank Baker.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Harlow of Glorieta, N.M.; son, Tim Harlow (Patti) of Harrisonburg; grandsons, Brent Baker (Teagan Blackburn) of Pearl River, N.Y., and Craig Harlow (Jennifer) of Cleveland, Ohio; granddaughters, Rachel Etha Baker of Glorieta, N.M., Abigail Harlow Gingerich (John Mark) of Birmingham, Ala., Hannah Harlow Wagler (Joshua) of Hartville, Ohio; great-granddaughters, Felix Chrome Baker, Ada Zoe Zgela, Teya and Tria Blackburn-Baker, Meghan and Avelyn Gingerich, and Jiana and Aliya Wagler; great-grandsons, Justus Wagler and Ian Gingerich; as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.
Hilda’s family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Rachel Hartzler and Joanna Rohrer who have shown such kindness and friendship to Hilda, both over the last few years and during her last illness. We are also grateful to the members of Rawley Springs Mennonite Church for their outpouring of love and support at this difficult time.
Visitation will take place at McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at Rawley Springs Mennonite Church on Friday, Sept. 9, at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation in Hilda’s memory, please consider either the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA Donate To Help Animals In Need (rhspca.org), or the Brotherhood Aid Fund (send checks c/o Peter Hartzler, 7384 Hopkins Gap Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830).
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
