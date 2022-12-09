Hilda Hartman Harris, 98, of McGaheysville, Va., passed away Dec. 7, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Harris was born July 14, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Forest and Beulah Simmons Hartman.
Hilda was a resident of McGaheysville and formerly of Brandywine, W.Va. In 1943, she graduated from Franklin High in West Virginia. Hilda loved spending time at church and working in her yard. As an organist for many years at the Brandywine Christian Church, she was often asked to play in Rev. R.G. Sieberge’s band for lawn parties. Most Saturdays she could be found going to Harrisonburg with her daughter, Carolyn. Around the holidays, Hilda was known for fixing big meals for her family and friends, whom she loved very much.
After high school, Hilda went to Baltimore, Md. and worked at the Federal Tin Co. Shortly thereafter, she decided to return home to Harrisonburg and went to work for the Virginia Garment Company. Hilda later took a job at SanCar Corporation for 27 years as a supervisor over the Montgomery Ward tailored line, until her retirement in 1986. Hilda was also a member of the 4-H Club for eight years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac M. “Tom” Harris Jr.; son, Steve O. Harris; son-in-law, Kenneth W. Humphries; and grandson, Kenny W. Humphries Jr.
Hilda is survived by her son, Isaac M. Harris III, of McGaheysville; daughter, Carolyn H. Humphries of Grottoes; sisters, Allene McCoy of Harrisonburg and Betty Lee Thompson of Hughesville, Md; daughter-in-law, Robin D. Harris of Staunton; granddaughter-in-law, Christy Humphries of Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Brianna Humphries and Steven Humphries, both of Tennessee; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
All are welcome to pay their final respects from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The funeral service will be private with consideration to COVID and public health with Pastor Wayne Wright and Pastor Ilgha Illunga officiating. Interment will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the McGaheysville Methodist Church and the McGaheysville Fire and Rescue Squad. Also, the family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice and her caregivers.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
