Hilda Lee Bergdoll
Hilda Lee Bergdoll, 81, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Bridgewater Home.
She was born in Franklin, W.Va. on Dec. 9, 1941, and was a daughter of the late Kennie and Delsie (Skiles) Bergdoll.
Hilda retired from Marshalls Distribution Center in Bridgewater.
She is survived by her brother, William Orlando Bergdoll Sr. and wife, Janet, of Bridgewater; sister, Wynona Sandridge of Harrisonburg; her niece, Anne Painter; nephews, Robert Bergdoll, William Bergdoll Jr. and Rodney Lee Sandridge; and numerous great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her fiance’, Scherril Sonifrank; niece, Rebecca Moore; and sister, Nyoka Sandridge.
A service celebrating Hilda’s life will be held March 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with Dan Garber officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 15, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater. The casket will be closed.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
