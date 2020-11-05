Hilda M. Moyer
Hilda Margaret Moyer, 98, of Luray, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. She was born March 20, 1922, in Luray, and was a daughter of the late Fred Lee Gochenour and Vertie Hinton Gochenour.
On Aug. 21, 1943, she married Warren Ashby Moyer, who died Nov. 4, 1990.
She is survived by a son, Stephen Moyer of Luray; a daughter, Theda Stringham of Lexington Park, Md.; two brothers, Garnett and Nelson Hinton Gochenour, both of Luray; two sisters, Valda Short of Archbold, Ohio, and Ruth Stump of Dayton; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by five sisters, Rena Lesko, Lennis Lucas, Joyce Keyser, Alma Rupp and Dorothy Gochenour; and three brothers, Emmett “Ned,” Elwood and Carson Gochenour.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Mount Zion Church of the Brethren in Luray by Evangelist Doug Gochenour, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery.
