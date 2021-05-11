Hilda Marie Rhodes
Hilda Marie Rhodes, 94, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Mrs. Rhodes was born July 1, 1926, in Selma, Va., and was a daughter of the late John Henry and Alice Cale Warlitner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, John Warlitner Jr., Robert Warlitner and Paul Warlitner, and a daughter-in-law, Dixie Bradley Rhodes.
On April 5, 1947, she married Gilbert Newton Rhodes, who preceded her in death Feb. 18, 1988.
Hilda was a 1943 graduate of Harrisonburg High School. She had a longstanding career with Continental Telephone Company, from where she later retired. She was a loving, giving, and caring person whose door was always open to friends, neighbors and family. You could always find good food, snacks, coffee or sweet tea in her kitchen, affectionally called “Hilda’s Tea Room.”
Surviving are a daughter, Jennifer R. Sampson and husband, Keith, of Harrisonburg; a son, R. Wayne Rhodes of Harrisonburg; a sister, Helen Suter of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Celest Williams and husband, Butch, and Kyle Sampson; great-grandchildren, Katie, Linzze and Dylan Williams, as well as great-great-grandson, Myles Price.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
