Hilda Shifflett Davis, 83, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Davis was born on December 11, 1938, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Ernest Wilson and Lettie Eaton Shifflett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Eugene “Gene” Davis, who passed away April 2, 1992, and brothers, Roger Lee Shifflett, Roy Lee Shifflett and an infant brother.
Hilda was a lifelong resident of the Elkton area. She retired from Rockingham County Public Schools as a bus driver and was a member of Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton. Hilda enjoyed her quite time quilting and crocheting; she also enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by two sons, Trent Davis and wife, Alicia, and Shannon Davis; two daughters, Kathy Smith and husband, Danny, and Lisa Dunivan and husband, Doug; two brothers, Charles Shifflett and wife, Linda and Donnie Shifflett and wife, Sandra; four sisters, Eleanor Conley, Lois Stanley and husband, Buddy, Ginger Meadows and husband, Steve, all of Elkton and Dixie Davis and husband, Tom of Harrisonburg. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Amy Cardin, Mindy Warble, Chad Smith, Nicky Lam, Tyler Davis, Trevor Davis and Lindsey Davis; six great-grandchildren, Zach Cardin, Jordan Cardin, Lucas Cardin, Jordan Warble, Peyton Warble, Aleeya Smith and Ember Lam; one great great-grandchild, Brynlee Cardin and a great number nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton with the Rev. Debbie Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon prior to the service at church.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.