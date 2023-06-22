Hilda T. Dundas
STAUNTON – Hilda Marie Tutwiler Dundas, 96, formerly of Staunton, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Blue Ridge Christian Home, Raphine. She was a daughter of the late Floyd and Roxie (Pennington) Tutwiler and widow of William “Bill” Dundas.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, in Hebron Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The full obituary may be viewed at bearfuneralhome.com.
