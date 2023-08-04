Hilda Virginia Plum
Hilda Virginia Plum, 93, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the home of her son in Shenandoah.
A funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Interment to follow at St. Peters Cemetery in Elkton. The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
