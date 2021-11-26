Hobert Gordon (“Tex”) Texiere
November 23, 2021
Hobert Gordon (“Tex”) Texiere, 89, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 23, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Known for his endless kindness and respect towards everyone, Tex always made a favorable impression on others. He never met a stranger and would greet everybody with a contagious smile, welcoming voice, and a jolly greeting. Tex also was known for his well-timed, witty one-liners.
A favorite spiritual leader to quote was Norman Vincent Peale, and Tex certainly lived a life of positive thinking and doing. He would often say when others acted negatively or ugly – there is just no use in it, because you only affect yourself by allowing things to bother you; move on, be positive, and forgive.
Tex loved breaking bread with friends and family. For him, it was a cherished time to talk, laugh, and just enjoy one another’s company. Out in public, it was not uncommon for him to simply wave and say, “Hello,” and when you’d ask who it was, he’d say, “I don’t know!” Tex just liked people and especially loved seeing happiness in others.
Tex was born and raised in Harrisonburg. He found a knack early in life for entrepreneurship. It became clear to him in his grade school class, Diversified Occupations or D.O., this was the career for him. As a child, he would charge kids for wagon rides behind his pet goat, “Pee-Dinker”; he purchased neck ties and re-sold them door to door; and would salvage scraps from a local florist, rearrange them, and then sell his clever unprofessional flower arrangements.
It was local real estate, though, that became his passion in adulthood. He purchased his first rental while working as a bank teller in his early 20’s, a small hobby farm, where he raised chickens and rented the house out. Throughout his lifetime, Tex owned or built nearly 100 properties, mostly rentals – single family residential, duplexes, and dozens of apartments. He also dabbled in the restaurant industry, briefly owning Doc’s Tea Room with a friend, but discovered the restaurant business was not for him. He also found himself owning an insulation business at one point, as well as several laundromats.
From his early 30’s through his mid-40’s, Tex was the General Manager and Treasurer at Denton’s Furniture. It was largely during this time, meeting so many people, when some of his most meaningful community connections were formed. Community service was important to him, and he cherished the relationships he made. Most noted by him was his time playing clarinet in the Community (Veterans) Band and years of service in the Exchange Club too.
His faith in God was important, and he lived it too. He was a lifelong member at Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren where he served in many roles. His love for and faith in God was evident in how he conducted himself.
Tex’s passion for life, his positivity, and his kind and gentle spirit was contagious – and he will be missed dearly. Tex leaves behind a wife, Alma Jean Texiere. He has two loving daughters, Karen Michael of Grottoes, and Tammy May (husband Keith) of Bergton. His four grandsons admire him greatly too: Jonathan Michael of Harrisonburg; Ben Shearer (wife Jill), and his three great grandchildren, Korban, Saleh, and Judah, of Monument, CO; Abe Shearer of Harrisonburg, whom he shared an especially close relationship with; and Jay Shearer of Fort Collins, CO. He also leaves behind two special former son-in-laws, Roger Michael and Dick Shearer.
Tex was the youngest of four siblings, one of whom survives: Lowell Texiere (96) of Bridgewater. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Rosemary Sease, and Lorraine Fike, as well as his parents, Jacob Texiere and Mattie Alice Miller Texiere. He had a special lifelong bond with his mother, and enjoyed sharing memories with his extended family well into adulthood.
The family will receive visitors on Saturday, November 27 from 1-3 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. A service celebrating the life and faith of Tex will be conducted Sunday, November 28 at 3 p.m. at Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren, with longtime family friend, John Neff officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Bridgewater Retirement Community (BRC Foundation), for the benefit of the “Work Well Fund”, in honor of the many loving healthcare workers who cared for him so well; or Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
