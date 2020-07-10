Holly Holsinger Tutwiler, 56, of Bridgewater, Virginia, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in her home surrounded by loving family. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
