Holly Holsinger Tutwiler, 56, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in her home surrounded by loving family. Born Dec. 24, 1963, Holly was the daughter of Betty Shipe Holsinger and the late Lynn William “Horse” Holsinger.
She grew up in Timberville, Va., and graduated from Broadway High School in 1982. After graduating from Elizabeth Brant School of Business in 1983, she lived one year in Knoxville, Tenn., where she worked as an Executive Assistant in the Law Office of Herbert Moncier.
She married Gregory Tutwiler on Dec. 3, 1983. She moved back to Harrisonburg, Va., in 1984, where she worked several years at James Madison University in the Music Department and Card Services. Her favorite occupation was being a homemaker and caregiver. Her home was always decorated for the season and holidays, especially during Christmas where every room featured a themed Christmas tree. Each year, she spread the Christmas cheer by decorating the homes of other family members. She loved family meals, cooking and baking for special celebrations, crocheting and cross-stitching, family vacations at the beach, spending time with her grandchildren, and caring for her dogs. She was the glue that held the family together and always had room in her home for a family member in need. She dedicated her life to caring for family, especially her grandmother, Mazie Shipe, brother, Lane Holsinger, and cousin, Edward Good, all of whom preceded her in death. Others preceding her in death were her best friend and sister-in-law, Melanie Pittington, and nephew, Jason Holsinger.
Survivors include her mother, Betty Holsinger of Rockingham; husband, Gregory Tutwiler of Bridgewater; children, Christopher Tutwiler, and wife, Rachel, of Rockingham, Nicholas Tutwiler of Harrisonburg, and Cameron Tutwiler of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Ellison, Chapman, and Kerrigan Tutwiler of Rockingham; brother, Lynn Holsinger of Harrisonburg; in-laws, Laverne and Doris Tutwiler of Rockingham; special aunt, Joyce Deeds of Charlottesville, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or The Humane Society. Special thanks to the staff at the Sentara Hahn Cancer Center for their support during the past eight years.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
