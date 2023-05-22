Holly Nicole Dean, 31, a resident of Waynesboro, passed away Thursday evening, May 18, 2023.
She was born Nov. 15, 1991, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of Debbie Sutton and stepfather, Eugene, of Waynesboro and Larry Dean (Lisa Judge) of Luray.
Holly graduated from JMU in 2014 with a Bachelor’s Degree. She had been employed with Sentara RMH for seven years.
She was an avid softball player; she enjoyed target practice and remodeling her home. She loved her fur babies.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by grandparents, Jim and Nellie Riddel of Weyers Cave; her uncle and aunt, J.N. Riddel (Sandra) of Weyers Cave; a cousin, James N. Riddel IV, of Weyers Cave; her boyfriend, Stevie Quick of Clover Hill; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Harry and Ollie Dean and step-grandparents, Eugene F. Sutton Jr. and Loretta J. Sutton.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Weyers Cave United Methodist Church with Pastor Amy Pannel officiating. Burial will be in the Weyers Cave Community Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or to Sentara RMH Hospital, RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
