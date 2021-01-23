MOUNT CRAWFORD — In the early morning of Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, Holmes “Bud” Campbell, 87, a devoted minister, a loving husband and a caring father of three, went to be with his Lord and Savior at Augusta Health.
Bud was born on Oct. 3, 1933, in Rockingham County, a son of the late Archie and Lena (McDorman) Campbell. He was one of three children; his sister, Viola McDorman, preceded him in death, and his brother, Archie C. Campbell, Sr., resides in Harrisonburg.
He proudly served in the U. S. Navy from 1952 to 1956. Soon after, he gave his life to Christ which began his conviction for being a disciple of the Lord.
On Sept. 1, 1956, he married Okie Loretta Wimer, who survives, and together they had three children: Dewayne Campbell and wife, Heidi, of Mount Sidney; Gregory Campbell and longtime roommate, Walter Deas, of Warrenville, S.C., and Sharon Campbell and Jerry Shelton of Waynesboro. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Brittany Hupp-Campbell of Verona, Ronald Jordan Cross of McGaheysville, Christine Campbell of Fishersville, Heather Campbell Peeling of Fishersville, Alexis Dayton of Camp Lejeune, N.C., and Casey Shelton of Waynesboro, and eleven great-grandchildren.
Brother Bud had a passion for Christ and pastored the Evening Light Assembly in Grottoes. He faithfully lived by his teachings and was admired for his convictions. He was a masterful wood craftsman, working at Suter’s Handcrafted Furniture in Harrisonburg. He then began his fine work as a detailed painter for A. C. Campbell and Sons before retiring as a painter for the maintenance department of Bridgewater Home.
Other passions included hunting with dear family members, yard work, and vegetable gardening that produced a bounty he joyfully shared with others.
A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Hill Cemetery, officiated by Brothers Ron and Andrew Spencer. Social-distancing and mask-wearing protocols will be observed, according to current COVID-19 guidelines.
The family is grateful for the dedicated, thoughtful care of the staff of Bridgewater Rescue Squad, Hospice of the Shenandoah, and the respiratory care unit of Augusta Health.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimers Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be made to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
