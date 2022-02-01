Homer Lee George, 99, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Mr. George was born Sept. 3, 1922, in Chesterfield County, Va., near Richmond and was the son of the late Harry William George and Ida Jane George.
Mr. George was a graduate of Moody Bible Institute, Chicago, Ill., and received a B.A. from Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kan. He was an ordained Baptist minister who also served as song leader at Brunswick Baptist Church of Gary, Ind. He pastored several churches in New York and Kansas, served as interim pastor in several churches, and also provided supply preaching in New York and Kansas as well as in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
In his early years, he served for three summers as supervisor of Sunshine Acres on Long Island, N.Y., a Christian camp for underprivileged children. He also ministered at rescue missions in New York City and Wichita, Kan., and following his move to Harrisonburg, at the Valley Mission in Staunton for over 18 years. He was employed part time at the Harrisonburg Auto Auction for over 15 years. He was a member of Peoples Baptist Church in Penn Laird, Va.
On Nov. 30, 1945, he married the former Elizabeth Robbins Brown, to whom he was married for 74 years.
He is survived by a son, David Titus George of Albany, Ohio and a daughter, Priscilla Ruth George of Morganton, N.C.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Cecil Edward George, Clarence William George, and Harry Richard George.
Pastor Jay Hanger will conduct a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Peoples Baptist Church in Penn Laird. Burial will be held privately at Briery Branch Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Advancing the Ministries of the Gospel International (AMG), 6815 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
